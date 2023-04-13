Rogers (0-1) took the loss Wednesday versus the Dodgers, allowing four runs on four walks while failing to record an out.

Rogers was called upon in the sixth inning, but he threw just 15 of 30 pitches for strikes. One of his walks came on a clock violation. John Brebbia proceeded to allow three inherited runners to score, leaving Rogers with the loss. Rogers has kept runs off the board just once in five appearances, pitching to an awful 18.90 ERA and 3.00 WHIP across his first 3.1 innings with the Giants. With numbers like that, he could be working his way out of the high-leverage mix.