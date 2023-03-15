Rogers has allowed one earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over 4.1 innings across five Cactus League appearances.

Rogers had an elevated 2.7 BB/9 over 64.1 innings between the Brewers and the Padres last year, and walks appear to still be an issue for him. Everything else is in order though, and the southpaw should be ready to take on a setup role in his first year with the Giants. Manager Gabe Kapler is likely to roll with Camilo Doval as the closer, but Rogers has reached 30 saves twice in his career, so he will be a solid secondary option for games where Doval isn't available.