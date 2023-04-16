Rogers (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit while failing to record an out, taking the loss in extra innings Saturday versus the Tigers.

Miguel Cabrera pinch hit for Akil Baddoo and delivered a walkoff single against Rogers in the 11th inning. Rogers has failed to record an out in each of his last two appearances, and he's only kept runs off the board in one of his six games this season. He owns an ugly 18.90 ERA, 3.30 WHIP and 1:6 K:BB across 3.1 innings. With Rogers struggling, most high-leverage work is likely to go to Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers in the near term.