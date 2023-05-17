Rogers (1-2) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Tuesday over the Phillies.

Rogers entered after Alex Cobb unleashed a wild pitch with runners on the corners to tie the game. Rogers was able to escape trouble and then log an out in the fifth before John Brebbia entered the contest. Over his last 12 appearances, Rogers has allowed one run, six hits and four walks while striking out 10. He had plenty of struggles early in the season, but he's finding a bit more success without a late-innings role. The reliever has a 4.73 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB with a save and two holds through 13.1 innings overall.