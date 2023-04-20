Rogers struck out one while recording the final two outs of the 11th inning to pick up his first save of the season in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The Giants took a 5-1 lead in the top of the 11th, but after Sean Hjelle allowed the phantom runner to score in the bottom of the frame, Rogers got the call to shut the door as closer Camilo Doval had worked earlier in the game. Rogers has had a shaky beginning to his tenure with San Francisco, getting scored upon in five of his eight appearances so far, and his ugly 13.50 ERA is matched by a 3:6 K:BB through 4.2 innings. Despite those numbers, the veteran southpaw will continue to get chances to regain his form and lock down a high-leverage role.