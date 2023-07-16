Rogers (5-3) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning to earn the win Saturday over the Pirates.

Rogers became the pitcher of record when the Giants took the lead in the top of the eighth inning. This was a good bounce-back for the left-hander to begin the second half after he allowed two runs in his last outing before the All-Star break. He's mostly been a reliable option for the Giants with a 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB with a save and four holds over 31 innings.