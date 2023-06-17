Rogers (3-2) allowed one walk and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the extra-innings win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Rogers worked the 10th inning and kept the game tied before the Giants pulled ahead in the 11th. He's now on a 10.1-inning scoreless streak with a 20:3 K:BB over that impressive span. The southpaw has effectively shaken off his slow start to the year and now has a 2.96 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB with three holds and a save through 24.1 innings. He's still seeing high-leverage assignments, though not necessarily in areas where he can rack up holds.