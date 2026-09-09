Harris gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his first career save in a 7-6 win over the Cardinals. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The Giants didn't look like they'd have a late lead to protect most of the game, but a six-run rally in the eighth inning flipped the script, and manager Tony Vitello decided to see if Harris was up to the task in his 14th career MLB appearance. The 27-year-old right-hander doesn't have premium velocity, but he's been effective since being promoted in early August and sports a 2.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through his first 16 innings. The Giants will likely continue to mix and match with their bullpen over the final weeks -- four different relievers have collected their last four saves -- but Harris appears to have earned Vitello's trust in a high-leverage role, pocketing four holds in his last seven appearances prior to Wednesday's save.