Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The Giants optioned Trevor McDonald to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McDonald tossed a seven inning spot start Monday, allowing just one run on two hits and no free passes along with eighth strikeouts. However, the San Francisco top prospect is being sent back down to make room for Joel Peguero (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

More News