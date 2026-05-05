Giants' Trevor McDonald: Heading back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants optioned Trevor McDonald to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McDonald tossed a seven inning spot start Monday, allowing just one run on two hits and no free passes along with eighth strikeouts. However, the San Francisco top prospect is being sent back down to make room for Joel Peguero (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
More News
-
Giants' Trevor McDonald: Earns victory in season debut•
-
Giants' Trevor McDonald: Recalled ahead of Monday's start•
-
Giants' Trevor McDonald: Set for big-league start Monday•
-
Giants' Trevor McDonald: Returned to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Trevor McDonald: Serving as 27th man•
-
Giants' Trevor McDonald: Loses race for bullpen spot•