McDonald is slated to start Monday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

After being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento last Tuesday, McDonald was recalled just four days later after the Giants lost ace Logan Webb (knee) to the injured list. As expected, McDonald will end up moving into Webb's spot in the rotation Monday in what will be his second big-league start of the season. McDonald dazzled in his 2026 MLB debut with eight strikeouts over seven innings of one-run ball in a win over the Padres, but he's been far less stellar over a larger sample of five starts at Triple-A (5.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 12:15 K:BB in 15 innings). He'll tentatively line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come over the weekend against the Athletics at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park.