Giants' Trevor McDonald: Returned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants optioned McDonald to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.
McDonald had been up with the Giants to serve as their 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader with the Phillies. After going unused out of the bullpen in either contest, he was sent back to Sacramento, where he'll continue to work out of the rotation.
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