Giants' Trevor McDonald: Stuck with third straight loss

McDonald (2-6) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus Atlanta on Friday.

McDonald gave up a run in each of the second, third and fifth innings. This was his third consecutive losing start and his sixth defeat in his last seven games. He's given up 16 runs (14 earned) over 22 innings across five starts in June. That has inflated his ERA to 4.94 with a 1.35 WHIP and 45:19 K:BB over 51 innings across 10 starts this season. If McDonald continues to struggle, he could be relegated to the bullpen or sent down to Triple-A Sacramento. McDonald's next start is projected to be on the road in Arizona.