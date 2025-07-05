Giants' Tristan Beck: Back in majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants recalled Beck from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.
Since being sent down to Triple-A on June 18, Beck has given up two unearned runs over 6.1 innings while striking out nine batters. He'll rejoin the big club Saturday to provide San Francisco with a fresh bullpen arm, replacing Mason Black.
