Beck was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Beck will join the Giants ahead of their series finale against the Marlins, replacing Alex Wood (hamstring), who was added to the 15-day injured list. Beck had been starting for Sacramento, producing a 3.38 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with nine punchouts over 13.1 innings. Though the Giants have an opening in the rotation with Wood on the shelf, Ross Stripling is expected to get the first chance to replace the southpaw, so Beck may be on hand with the big club as a long-relief option.