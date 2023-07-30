Beck (2-0) earned the extra-innings win Sunday over the Red Sox, walking one and striking out three over two scoreless and hitless innings.

Beck was called up from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day to provide some length out of the bullpen with Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) landing on the injured list. Beck did his job well, working the 10th and 11th innings before Joc Pederson's bases-loaded walk forced in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th. Beck has a 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB through 52 innings over 21 appearances at the major-league level this year. His role is likely to be versatile while he's with the Giants, so he could have some chances to vulture wins if he gets middle-innings assignments.