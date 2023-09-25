Beck allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

Beck handled bulk-relief duties behind opener Ryan Walker in this contest. This was Beck's third outing in September, and he's allowed 10 runs (eight earned) over 8.1 innings in that span. Overall, he's maintained a 4.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 65:20 K:BB through 80 innings across 32 appearances (two starts). Assuming Beck stays in the majors to close out the year, he'd likely be available for one more appearance in the final series of the season at home against the Dodgers.