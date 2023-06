Beck (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk over two innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over the Cubs.

Beck entered the game in the second inning following the opener John Brebbia. It wasn't the cleanest outing for Beck as he needed 62 pitches to record just six outs. He allowed a run at the MLB level for the first time since May 22 and he now owns a 3.73 ERA with a 28:5 K:BB through 31.1 innings.