Beck has been sent back to San Francisco to be evaluated due to right hand discomfort, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Beck has not made a Cactus League appearance yet this spring but evidently has felt something in his hand while throwing. More should be known about a potential timetable for his return after he's examined. Beck and Keaton Winn (elbow) are expected to grab the final two spots in the Giants' rotation but now both are hurt.