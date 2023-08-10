Beck (3-1) allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Angels.

Beck was called on with one on and no outs in the sixth inning, but he allowed three straight batters to reach base. A Mike Moustakas three-run home run at the end of that stretch put the Angels ahead for good, setting Beck up to take his first major-league loss. He's been effective in a long-relief role with a 3.03 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 47:15 K:BB through 59.1 innings over 24 appearances.