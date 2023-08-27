Beck will serve as the Giants' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Beck will be picking up his first MLB start Sunday, but he may not be able to reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win. After making a one-inning relief appearance Wednesday in Philadelphia, Beck will be taking the hill on three days' rest. Beck hasn't covered more than four innings in any of his relief outings with the Giants since the start of June, turning in a 2.85 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB over 41 frames during that stretch.