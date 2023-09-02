Beck (3-3) allowed six runs on nine hits while failing to record a strikeout or walk over 2.2 innings as he took the loss Friday versus the Padres.

This was Beck's second straight start, but he didn't fare very well. The Padres tagged him for two home runs in the first inning and piled on over the next two frames before Alex Wood was brought in to mop up bulk innings. Entering Friday, it seemed Beck had secured a spot in the Giants' ever-evolving rotation, but that may be in doubt after such a lackluster performance. He's at a 4.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 62:19 K:BB through 74.1 innings across 30 appearances this season. If he sticks as a starter, he could be an option for a road outing versus the Cubs next week.