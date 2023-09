The Giants recalled Beck from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday.

Beck had been struggling badly in a swingman role just prior to his Sept. 4 demotion, but he holds a decent 4.04 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 62:20 K:BB in 75.2 overall major-league innings this year. The right-hander will return in long relief ahead of Thursday's series opener at Dodger Stadium.