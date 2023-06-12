The Giants optioned Beck to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Beck covered 4.1 innings over two relief appearances during the Giants' series with the Cubs this past weekend and wasn't likely to be available for the next couple of days, so San Francisco opted to swap him off the 26-man active roster for a fresh relief arm in Keaton Winn, who was called up from Triple-A. During his upcoming stint with Sacramento, Beck is expected to transition back into a starting role in the event he's needed in the San Francisco rotation later in 2023.