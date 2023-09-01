Beck will start Friday's game versus the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This will be Beck's second start in a row after he gave up three runs over 4.1 innings versus Atlanta on Sunday. The right-hander has often been available out of the bullpen, but it appears the Giants could be shifting the way they manage their pitchers, with Beck in a rotation spot. While he'll be starting Friday, he has gone more than five innings just twice in 29 appearances this season, so it's still likely he won't qualify for the win.