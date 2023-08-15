Beck (3-2) allowed five runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Rays.

Beck took his turn as a bulk reliever Monday, but he couldn't continue the success of opener Ryan Walker, who started the game with two scoreless innings. Beck has lost his last two appearances, and he's at a 6.97 ERA over 10.1 innings across four outings in August. For the season, he has a 3.61 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB through 62.1 innings over 25 appearances while adding two saves and a hold, though his current role makes late-inning assignments unlikely. Beck will likely be available to pitch again this weekend in Atlanta, but the Giants' tendency to have as many as three rotation spots working behind openers makes it tough to pinpoint when he might next take the mound.