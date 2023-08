Beck allowed three runs on three hits and a walk over 4.1 innings in Sunday's in over Atlanta. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Beck cruised through four scoreless frames before Atlanta put three runs on the board in the fifth inning. It was his longest outing since tossing 5.1 innings against Washington on May 10. He's registered a 5.03 ERA in 19.2 frames since the start of August. For the season, Beck owns a 3.52 ERA with a 62:19 K:BB.