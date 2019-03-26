Blach was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Blach lost out on both a starting role and a bullpen spot, but he may not be off the team for long, as he's likely to be one of the first pitchers called up in the event of an injury. In 118.2 innings as a swingman last season, the lefty recorded a mediocre 4.25 ERA, with his quite low 14.7 percent strikeout rate preventing him from being much more than a back-end starter.

More News
Our Latest Stories