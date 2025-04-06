Fitzgerald is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Fitzgerald has yet to find his footing at the plate this season and has gone 4-for-24 through seven games, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Christian Koss will step in at the keystone and bat ninth for the Giants.
