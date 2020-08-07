site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-tyler-heineman-remains-on-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Tyler Heineman: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Heineman is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Heineman started four of the Giants' first five games behind the plate, but he's since started just four of the team's last 10 contests. Chadwick Tromp remains the starting backstop Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.