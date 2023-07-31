Meckler was promoted from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Meckler, an eighth-round pick in 2022, has been a revelation this year. He dominated in the lower levels, which didn't mean much given that he was old for those levels and had a .531 BABIP at Single-A in 2022 and a .493 BABIP at High-A this season. However, his .336/.431/.450 slash line with a 14.4 percent walk rate and 16.7 percent strikeout rate in 39 games as a 23-year-old at Double-A suggests he could make it as a regular and perhaps even as a leadoff hitter someday at the highest level. Meckler doesn't have above-average power or speed, so it will have to be his hit tool that drives his fantasy value and real-life value.