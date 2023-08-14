The Giants selected Meckler's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

An eighth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University, Meckler has soared through the Giants' minor-league system this summer while delivering an overall .379/.463/.522 batting line with five homers and six steals in 69 games between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. The 23-year-old doesn't offer a ton of immediate counting-stats upside, but he can cover all three outfield spots and should get a real opportunity down the stretch as San Francisco aims to claim a spot in the NL Wild Card mix. Giants outfielders have posted a combined .225/.307/.368 slash line so far this year.