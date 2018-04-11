Giants' Will Smith: Set for rehab stint
Smith will join High-A San Jose for a rehab stint Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Smith is working his way back to the big leagues after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2017. He's been throwing in live batting practice and extended spring training and will get his first taste of real game action after joining San Jose. He remains on schedule for a May 1 return to the big leagues and will join a bullpen which could still be without closer Mark Melancon (elbow), though Hunter Strickland seems to have the interim job locked down.
