Littell (1-2) allowed two runs on two hits in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Rockies.

Littell allowed consecutive singles to Jose Iglesias and Randal Grichuk before getting an out. Charlie Blackmon then entered as a pinch hitter for the Rockies, and manager Gabe Kapler responded with Jose Alvarez on the mound, who promptly allowed both inherited runners from Littell to score on a home run. Prior to Tuesday, the right-hander had pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in his last four appearances. He's now at a 5.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB in 21.2 innings overall.