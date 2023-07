The Guardians have selected Walters with the 62nd overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4, 222-pound righty from University of Miami, Walters has a heater that touches 99 mph and sits in the mid-90s. He was a reliever in college, where his slider was his second-best pitch, and he should be kept in a relief role in pro ball.