Naylor went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.

Naylor has five steals this season, four of which have come in his last eight games. In that span, he's gone 9-for-28 (.321) with a 6:5 BB:K. The improved plate discipline and stronger hitting has given Cleveland fans and fantasy managers alike a glimpse of Naylor's future potential. He's at a modest .233/.329/.433 slash line with eight home runs, 25 RBI and 25 runs scored over 60 contests this season, but he could be a fantasy force in the coming years if he can continue to grow his hitting in the majors.