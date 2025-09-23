site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Bo Naylor: Sitting out versus Skubal
Naylor is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
It's lefty ace Tarik Skubal on the bump for the Tigers, so the lefty-swinging Naylor will take a seat. Austin Hedges will do the catching and bat ninth for the Guardians.
