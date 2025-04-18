Rocchio is not in the lineup for Friday's contest in Pittsburgh.
Rocchio isn't dealing with any known injury, but he's now been out of the lineup for two of the last three games. Gabriel Arias will get the call at shortstop for the Guardians while Angel Martinez handles second base.
