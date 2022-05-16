site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-brayan-rocchio-back-in-action | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Back in action
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rocchio (concussion) returned from the injured list for Double-A Akron on Monday.
Rocchio was out for eight days while recovering from a concussion. He hit a modest .236/.342/.393 in 25 games prior to the injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read