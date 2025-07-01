The Guardians recalled Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

Rocchio collected an .837 OPS with seven home runs across 41 games with Columbus after being sent down in mid-May. That's after he slashed an ugly .165/.235/.198 slash line in his first 35 contests with the big club. Rocchio could be given another chance at regular playing time at shortstop while Gabriel Arias (ankle) is out, but Daniel Scheemann is also an option at the position.