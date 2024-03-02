Rocchio is competing with Gabriel Arias for the Guardians' starting shortstop job, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Both Rocchio and Arias are inexperienced options, with Arias struggling at the plate in 2023. Rocchio wasn't much better, batting .247 with a .600 OPS, eight RBI, nine runs scored and six doubles over 86 plate appearances. This is one of the more even battles for Cleveland, though Rocchio has a full season of Triple-A ball under his belt and will need to be tested in the majors in the near future.