Rocchio started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Rocchio made contributions with his bat and glove. His run-scoring double in the fourth inning produced the go-ahead and game-winning run. Then the 24-year-old -- who made his first second base in the big leagues on July 26 -- made a diving stop to start an inning-ending double play in the eighth to preserve the Guardians' win. Rocchio's managed to learn a new position while maintaining a strong bat, going 15-for-45 (.333) with five extra-base hits and seven RBI over 13 games since becoming the primary starter at second base.