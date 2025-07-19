Rocchio went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-6 win over the Athletics.

Rocchio's last three hits were doubles, and the shortstop has produced offensively since the Guardians snapped a 10-game losing streak. Over the last eight contests, Rocchio has gone 9-for-27 (.333) with six doubles, a home run and six RBI. He opened the season as Cleveland's primary shortstop and is getting a second chance at the position with Gabriel Arias (ankle) on the injured list. Arias began a rehab assignment Friday and should return soon, but he's not a lock to reclaim the position. Guardian shortstops rank last in average (.193) and on-base percentage (.259) and 28th in OPS (.552)