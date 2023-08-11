Rocchio went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Rocchio's two doubles each knocked in a run. The infield prospect has been in the lineup regularly at shortstop lately with Gabriel Arias seeing more time at first base since Josh Naylor (oblique) and David Fry (hamstring) went on the injured list. Over 41 plate appearances this season, Rocchio has hit .275 with a .668 OPS, four doubles, three RBI and four runs scored. It's possible shortstop could turn into a hot-hand situation once the Guardians' lineup is healthier.