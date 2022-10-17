Rocchio put up a .257/.336/.420 line with 18 homers, 14 steals (on 23 attempts) and a 54:102 BB:K over 132 games spread across Double-A and Triple-A this season.

After putting up a .780 OPS in Double-A, Rocchio posted just a .234/.298/.387 batting line for Triple-A Columbus after being promoted in late August. However, he finished strong, going 6-for-21 (.286) with a homer and a 4:3 BB:K over his final six games of 2022. The 21-year-old is an intriguing prospect who has a great chance to grow into an everyday big-league shortstop, but he's not shaping up to be a big-time power hitter, he's never hit for exceptional average in full-season ball, and his stolen-base success rate has been almost uniformly poor. It all adds up to a player who may be more valuable in real life than fantasy.