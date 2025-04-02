Rocchio is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Diego.
Rocchio will get his first day off of the season after going 3-for-15 with three singles in his first five contests. The Guardians will roll with Gabriel Arias at shortstop and Daniel Schneemann at second base for Wednesday's series finale.
More News
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Unable to build off spring•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Having strong spring•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Out of Cleveland lineup•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Taking seat Friday•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Registers steal in win•