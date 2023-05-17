Rocchio will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

With Amed Rosario serving as the Guardians' designated hitter Wednesday, Rocchio will get the chance to pick up his first big-league start. After being called up from Triple-A Columbus when Jose Ramirez (personal) was placed on the bereavement list in a corresponding move, Rocchio came off the bench to make his MLB debut in Tuesday's 8-3 loss, going 1-for-2 with a base hit. Rocchio will likely return to Columbus when Ramirez rejoins the Guardians in the next 2-to-6 days.