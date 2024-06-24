Share Video

Link copied!

Rocchio is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

Rocchio will get a breather after he started at shortstop in each of the Guardians' last four games while going 3-for-12 with a double and a walk. Gabriel Arias (personal) was reinstated from the family medical emergency list Monday and will be thrust into the lineup immediately upon his return, replacing Rocchio at shortstop.

More News