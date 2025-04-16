Now Playing

Rocchio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Rocchio will get a rest Wednesday after he started in each of the Guardians' last five games while going 5-for-15 with two walks against one strikeout. With Rocchio on the bench, Gabriel Arias will shift over from second base to shortstop, opening up the keystone for Daniel Schneemann.

