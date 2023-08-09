Rocchio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Rocchio will take a seat Wednesday after he had started at third base or shortstop in each of the Guardians' last six contests, going 6-for-21 with two doubles, one walk and three runs over that stretch. Gabriel Arias, who had started the past two games at first base, will move over to shortstop to spell Rocchio.