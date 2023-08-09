Rocchio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Rocchio will take a seat Wednesday after he had started at third base or shortstop in each of the Guardians' last six contests, going 6-for-21 with two doubles, one walk and three runs over that stretch. Gabriel Arias, who had started the past two games at first base, will move over to shortstop to spell Rocchio.
More News
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Nabs fourth straight start•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Recalled from Columbus•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Back in majors•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Gets first MLB start•