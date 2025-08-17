Rocchio went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-1 loss to Atlanta.

Rocchio swatted his second home run of the season in the third inning, when the game was still close. He's hit safely in seven of the last eight contests, going 8-for-27 (.296) with a double, a homer, two steals and four RBI during that stretch. Following a shaky start to the season, which resulted in him being sent down to the minors, Rocchio was hit well since a return to the majors. He's produced a .760 OPS over 40 contests since early July and settled in as team's primary second baseman